Soccer-West Ham, Palace to take on Fowler's Roar in Australia

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:30 IST
West Ham United and Crystal Palace will take on a Brisbane Roar side coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup in July, organisers said on Wednesday. The exhibition tournament will take place in three cities -- Townsville, Gold Coast and Brisbane -- along the Queensland coast from July 11 to 18 with each team playing two matches.

The two London teams are the only Premier League clubs scheduled to visit Australia this year despite the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea having played in front of big crowds Down Under over the last seven years. Former Liverpool goal machine Fowler took over as coach of twice champions Brisbane last April, helping lift a club that finished second last in 2018-19 to sixth place more than half way through this A-League campaign.

