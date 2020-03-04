Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wolves' players asked not to take selfies with fans to limit spread of coronavirus

England's football club Wolves FC has asked its players not to take selfies with fans as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wolverhampton
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:52 IST
Wolves' players asked not to take selfies with fans to limit spread of coronavirus
Logo of Wolves FC . Image Credit: ANI

England's football club Wolves FC has asked its players not to take selfies with fans as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus. The club has implemented the measures after the UK government raised the level of public risk from low to moderate.

The players and staff of the team have also been told to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or public engagements. "As a result, the club is now taking positive steps to reduce the risk of its community's health by limiting public engagements for its employees," Wolves FC said in an official statement.

"Wolves players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or other public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual fan interaction such as selfies or autographs," it added. Wolves FC has also arranged for some posters to be displayed in the ground and its supporters will see information regarding hand-washing and sanitisation at Molineux Stadium.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders was seen picking up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night. With partial results in from...

ANALYSIS-Biden boom slows Sanders' march on Super Tuesday

With the dramatic winnowing of the Democratic presidential field, the 14 nominating contests held on Tuesday largely came down to a single question Could former Vice President Joe Biden amass enough delegates to slow Senator Bernie Sanders ...

Depressive symptoms during pregnancy can lower child's immunity: Study

A womans mental health during the stage of pregnancy will have a direct influence on the development of the growing childs immune system, a new study has found. The researchers examined health records of 1,043 mother-infant pairs who are pa...

Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set up a long one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020