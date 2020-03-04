Left Menu
Soccer - Former Premier League winger Lee signs up for South Korea's Ulsan

Former Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace winger Lee Chung-yong has signed up for South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai, the K-League club announced on Wednesday. Lee, who spent six seasons with Bolton before a three-year stint at Selhurst Park, is moving from German side Vfl Bochumhas to Ulsan, last year's runners-up in the South Korean league.

The 31-year-old returns to Korea after starting his professional career with FC Seoul and joins an Ulsan side led by former South Korea international Kim Do-hoon. Ulsan lost out to Jeonbuk Motors in the fight for the league title last year by the smallest of margins and are among the favorites for the 2020 title when the K-League kicks off.

The start of the 2020 K-League season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

