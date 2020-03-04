Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former West Indies players excited to play in Road Safety World Series

Former West Indies players are looking forward to the upcoming Road Safety World Series which they say is going to be a "good tournament".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:12 IST
Former West Indies players excited to play in Road Safety World Series
Former West Indies player Pedro Collins . Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies players are looking forward to the upcoming Road Safety World Series which they say is going to be a "good tournament". "It is fun while you want to play cricket and win... It is going to be a good tournament," Adam Sanford told ANI.

In the opening match of the Road Safety World Series, India Legends will play against West Indies Legends on March 7. Pedro Collins praised both Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar saying that both the batsmen are 'legends of the game'.

"It will be good to be on the field in front of a big crowd. I am looking to entertain and win games... Both of them are great batsmen and can win any game at any time. They are two legends of the game," Collins said. Road Safety World Series, a five-nation T20 cricket tournament, will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa.

Players who will feature in this series include Tendulkar, Lara, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series. The main aim of the Series is to create awareness about road safety and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads

Despite showing competitive spirit, Daren Ganga admitted that they have a bigger goal to achieve through this Road Safety World Series. "We play India in the very first game. So, we want to have an impact in the tournament. We are playing in conditions that we are very familiar with. Majority of players in this West Indies Legends had their chance of playing in India. So we know what the conditions are going to offer for us," Ganga said.

"But in the real sense, it is not a highly competitive series, we have a bigger goal that we are trying to achieve which is creating awareness about road safety," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen bullish about new Zandvoort circuit

Dutch driver Max Verstappen said he was positively surprised by the new Zandvoort circuit after he tested it out on Wednesday, two months before it hosts the first Dutch Formula One Grand Prix in 35 years.I really enjoyed it out there, Vers...

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020