Celtics G Brown to miss at least one week

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 05:25 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 05:25 IST
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will miss at least seven days with a strained right hamstring. Brown was hurt Tuesday night in Boston's overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Brad Stevens said the injury, which took place in the final minutes of regulation, will be reevaluated next week.

"It's seven days minimum," Stevens said Wednesday. Brown limped out of the arena Tuesday and did not speak to reporters. He's averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

Brown, Kemba Walker (sore left knee) and Gordon Hayward (knee) were not with the team for Wednesday's road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Stevens. Hayward bruised his right knee in the game and is listed as day-to-day.

All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum (illness) returned to action after sitting out Tuesday's game. --Field Level Media

