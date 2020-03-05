Left Menu
Rangers' Kreider to miss four to six weeks

  Updated: 05-03-2020 05:27 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 05:27 IST
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will be sidelined four to six weeks because of the ankle fracture he suffered last week, general manager Jeff Gorton told the NHL Network on Wednesday. Kreider was injured while blocking a shot in last Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"We're obviously hopeful sooner than later," Gorton told the NHL Network. "But I think with these things, it's weight bearing when you break your foot. I think if you look over time, some of the people who have had the same type of injury, you're looking at four to six weeks as probably realistic. "I know that Chris is looking at it as is he going to be back sooner. If you see what kind of condition he is, his work ethic, it's hard to bet against him. So hopefully sooner than that and we'll take one game at a time without him."

The 28-year-old has scored 24 goals this season, just four shy of his career high, which he accomplished twice. He also has 21 assists. Kreider recently signed a seven-year, $45.5 million extension through the 2026-27 season.

A first-round pick by the Rangers in the 2009 draft, Kreider has 316 points (157 goals, 159 assists) in 523 career games. --Field Level Media

