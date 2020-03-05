Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat make 22 treys, hold on to topple Magic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:43 IST
Heat make 22 treys, hold on to topple Magic

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points and Goran Dragic added 25 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Robinson made 9-of-12 on 3-pointers. Dragic added nine assists.

Terrence Ross scored a game-high 35 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9-of-16 from the floor. The Heat, who have won four games in a row, have the third-best home record in the NBA at 27-4.

With the victory, Miami took the season series, 3-1. This is the first time since 2015-2016 that the Heat have won the season series against its in-state rival. Orlando, which has lost three straight games, is 11-20 on the road.

Magic starting forward Aaron Gordon returned to action after missing one game due to a sore knee. He posted 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes. Miami led 30-26 after one quarter, thanks in large part to its 3-point shooting. The Heat shot 5-for-13 from deep (38.5 percent). Orlando made just 2 of 9 3-pointers.

The Heat led 38-35 with 7:33 left in the second quarter when they put together a 12-0 run, causing Magic coach Steve Clifford to call a timeout. Clifford's timeout must have worked as Orlando closed with a flourish, cutting its deficit to 60-55 at halftime.

The high scorers at halftime were Robinson with 21 points and Ross with 20. Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the floor in the first half, but Miami had the edge in 3-point shooting. Miami made 13-of-23 from deep (56.5 percent). Orlando, which had a 24-16 edge in paint points, shot 6-for-17 on 3-pointers (35.3 percent). After three quarters, the Heat still led, 88-84, as Ross went scoreless in the quarter, and Robinson added just three more to his total.

In the fourth, Miami led 116-108 when the Magic made a late run. Ross hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 left, and Vucevic added a jumper with 32 seconds left. But Gordon missed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer. For the game, Miami made 22-of-44 3-pointers. Orlando finished 13-for-30 on 3-pointers (43.3 percent).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA

Lisbon, Mar 5 AFP The Portuguese Football Federation FPF denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the clubs fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega. News of the small fine ...

Timberwolves top Bulls for rare winning streak

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, DAngelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota drilled 19 3-pointers an...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

British regional airline Flybe says enters administration

British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.All flights have been grounded and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020