Blazers' Lillard (groin) back after missing six games

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was back in the starting lineup for Portland's Wednesday home game against the Washington Wizards. Lillard missed six games due to a groin injury he sustained on Feb. 12. Portland went 2-4 without the five-time All-Star.

"I feel pretty good. I'm moving pretty confident," Lillard told NBC Sports Northwest in a pregame interview. "It feels fine." Lillard is not under a minutes restriction Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old Weber State product ranked fifth in the NBA entering Wednesday's play with a 29.5 scoring average. He also was averaging 7.9 assists through 54 games. Lillard set franchise records of 61 points and 11 treys in a 129-124 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20.

--Field Level Media

