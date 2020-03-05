Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers' Lillard (groin) back after missing six games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:54 IST
Blazers' Lillard (groin) back after missing six games

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was back in the starting lineup for Portland's Wednesday home game against the Washington Wizards. Lillard missed six games due to a groin injury he sustained on Feb. 12. Portland went 2-4 without the five-time All-Star.

"I feel pretty good. I'm moving pretty confident," Lillard told NBC Sports Northwest in a pregame interview. "It feels fine." Lillard is not under a minutes restriction Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old Weber State product ranked fifth in the NBA entering Wednesday's play with a 29.5 scoring average. He also was averaging 7.9 assists through 54 games. Lillard set franchise records of 61 points and 11 treys in a 129-124 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA

Lisbon, Mar 5 AFP The Portuguese Football Federation FPF denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the clubs fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega. News of the small fine ...

Timberwolves top Bulls for rare winning streak

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, DAngelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota drilled 19 3-pointers an...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

British regional airline Flybe says enters administration

British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.All flights have been grounded and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020