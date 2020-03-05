Coyotes pull off 3rd-period stunner over Canucks

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 12:39 of the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Wednesday night to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conference's wild-card standings. Carl Soderberg, Nick Schmaltz, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 9-2-1 in their past 12 games against Vancouver. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, making just his second start since being sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 19, made 36 saves as the Coyotes rallied from a 2-1 third-period deficit.

Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and are tied for the top wild-card spot with the Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets. Thatcher Demko, playing for the injured Jacob Markstrom, stopped 36 of 39 shots. Schmaltz and Crouse scored 2:29 apart just after the midpoint of the third period as the Coyotes overcame a 2-1 deficit.

Crouse's winner came after Vinnie Hinostroza skated behind the Vancouver net and sent the puck back to Ekman-Larsson at the left point. Crouse positioned himself in front of the net and tipped Ekman-Larsson's shot past Demko. Ekman-Larsson added an empty-netter with 35 seconds remaining.

Schmaltz tied it after a Vancouver turnover deep in its own zone. Soderberg corralled the puck in the left faceoff circle and fed Schmaltz in front of the net. He lifted a forehander over a sprawling Demko. Toffoli and Pearson scored less than three minutes apart earlier in the third to give the Canucks the lead.

Toffoli tied it at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 3:19, beating Kuemper with a sharp-angled shot from the left-wing. The Canucks tied it at 6:16, a rebound of Jake Virtanen's shot on a three-on-two break glancing off Pearson's skate and past Kuemper.

Soderberg's goal, at 7:27 of the first on the power play, came as he deflected a clearing attempt by Vancouver defenseman Oscar Fantenberg from behind his own net. The puck went off the back of Demko's left shoulder before plopping into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.