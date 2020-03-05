Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Monday's 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton early in the game and the Uruguayan midfielder was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment.

The 24-year-old was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot. No timeline was given for his return but the club said they were "awaiting further specialist reviews" before coming up with a recovery plan.

Arsenal, who play Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this month, are at home to West Ham United in the league on Saturday.

