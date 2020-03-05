Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patient Vani shares lead with Amandeep in fifth leg of Hero WPGT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:40 IST
Patient Vani shares lead with Amandeep in fifth leg of Hero WPGT

Vani Kapoor reaped the benefits of patience as she carded two-under 70 and shared the lead with Amandeep Drall after two rounds in the fifth leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Vani has been trying to re-capture the form that made her India's top star on the domestic circuit, and showed signs of recovery with a second-place finish in the fourth leg.

On Thursday, she carded two bogeys, like she did in the first round. The difference this time was that she also had four birdies on sixth, eighth, 11th and 15th. She dropped shots on the Par-5 13th and Par-4 17th. Amandeep Drall had just one birdie against three bogeys on the front nine and added just one more birdie on the back nine for a 73. Amandeep and Vani are now two-under 142 and two shots clear of Gaurika Bishnoi, who also showed good form after a lean period in between. She shot 71 with three birdies on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine. She is even par 144 after two rounds.

Pranavi Urs looked set for a better position, as she was one-under after 11 holes before running into rough weather. She bogeyed four of the last six holes with the bogeys coming on 13th and 14th and again on 17th and 18th as she tumbled to three-over 75 and a total of two-over 146. With three players inside two shots and four inside four shots, the stage is set for a close tussle in the final round.

Ridhima Dilawari (74) was sole fifth at 147, while Oviya Reddi (74) and Neha Tripathi (76) were tied sixth. Amateurs Asmitha Sathish (75), Hunar Mittal (78) and Gursimar Badwal (77) were tied eighth at 151..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about coronavirus The spread With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or elseChinese ...

Iran says IAEA case for inspecting sites based on fake Israeli intel

Iran on Thursday stood by its decision to deny U.N. nuclear inspectors access to sites where they have questions about past activities, arguing that the agencys case is based on fabricated Israeli intelligence. The International Atomic Ener...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...

15 Winners to be felicitated with Women Transforming India Awards

NITI Aayogs Women Entrepreneurship Platform is organizing the Fourth Edition of the Women Transforming India Awards WTI on International Womens Day, Sunday, 8 March 2020.The WTI will recognize 30 finalists and 15 winners will be felicitated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020