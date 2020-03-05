Motorcycling-Lorenzo handed Yamaha MotoGP wildcard for home Catalan GP
Retired triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will return to racing as a wildcard at his home Catalan Grand Prix in June, Yamaha and the rider said on Thursday. The 32-year-old Spaniard retired last year after struggling alongside six-times world champion Marc Marquez in an injury-plagued season at Honda.
Lorenzo, who signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, announced the news on social media. "Back in the saddle again," Yamaha said in a tweet confirming the return.
Yamaha have Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian great Valentino Rossi, a nine-times world champion across all categories, as their main riders this season.
