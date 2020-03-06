Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Paraguay police question Ronaldinho over alleged 'adulterated' passport

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 01:25 IST
Soccer-Paraguay police question Ronaldinho over alleged 'adulterated' passport

A lawyer for former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said his client will remain in Paraguay to help police with their enquiries into why he entered the country in possession of an adulterated Paraguayan passport. Adolfo Marin told reporters the ex-Barcelona player and his brother Roberto Assis spent around eight hours with officials in Asuncion on Thursday before being released.

"He and his brother have no restrictions on them concerning their freedom," Marin said. "But Ronaldinho has taken the decision to remain in Paraguay and await the proceedings." Paraguayan prosecutor Federico Delfino told a news conference earlier on Thursday that Ronaldinho and his brother were detained in Asuncion on Wednesday in possession of what were believed to be adulterated Paraguayan passports.

Delfino said the pair left Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo with Brazilian passports and were given Paraguayan ones "as soon as they got off the plane" in the Paraguayan capital. "Both Mr Ronaldinho and his brother said they were a gift," Delfino told reporters.

Initial investigations indicated the numbers on the passports corresponded to other people, Delfino added. "They have not gone through the process of obtaining Paraguayan nationality," Delfino said. "To get Paraguayan nationality or to be naturalised as a Paraguayan you have to have resided in the country."

Reuters has contacted Assis to request comment on the allegations. GOOD FAITH

Marin said Brazilians do not need a passport to travel between Brazil and Paraguay, both of which are members of the Mercosul bloc. He could not explain why they showed Paraguayan passports when they had travelled recently on their Brazilian passports to China, Europe and the United States.

Marin said they were surprised by Paraguayan authorities, and asked for more time to see the formal accusations. "I think they showed good faith but were taken by surprise," Marin said.

The Paraguayan public prosecutor's office, which collaborated with the police in their investigation, said its officials seized the pair’s cell phones and passports during a visit to their hotel on Wednesday. The brothers were invited to Paraguay by a local casino owner and had arrived on Wednesday to take part in a soccer clinic for children and a book launch.

Ronaldinho, who also played for Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Paris St Germain, last featured professionally in 2015. Ronaldinho, 39, was the best player in the world at his peak in the early part of this century.

He was named FIFA World Player of the year in 2004 and 2005 and won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Pacers look to complete season sweep of Bulls

The Indiana Pacers will look to complete a four-game sweep over the Chicago Bulls this season when the teams meet Friday night in Chicago. Indiana has won all three previous meetings this season by at least nine points. The teams most recen...

Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan

Hungary has confirmed a third case of the coronavirus, after a Hungarian man who had returned from Milan to the eastern city of Debrecen on Feb. 29 tested positive, the government said on its official website on Thursday.The man developed a...

Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan

Hungary has confirmed a third case of the coronavirus, after a Hungarian man who had returned from Milan to the eastern city of Debrecen on Feb. 29 tested positive, the government said on its official website on Thursday. The man developed ...

Spurs, Nets meet looking to kick-start playoff push

The Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs will be looking for answers -- a lot of them -- when they square off Friday night at Barclays Center in New York. While the Nets are in the playoff picture, carrying a 27-34 mark into Friday thats goo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020