Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saros, Predators shut out Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 09:21 IST
Saros, Predators shut out Stars

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene ended lengthy goal droughts by scoring on the power play, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators snapped their three-game slide with a 2-0 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Predators rode some solid special teams play to take the front end of a home-and-home set with Dallas. Nashville went 2-for-4 on the power play and killed all four penalties to beat the Stars for the first time in three meetings this season.

The teams square off again Saturday afternoon in Dallas. It was a spirited effort by the Predators in their first home game since a tornado ravaged the Nashville area late Monday night.

Saros came up big often, especially during the third period when Dallas stepped up the pressure. It was his fourth win in six starts and his 10th career shutout. Forsberg snapped a 16-game goal drought, and Duchene ended a nine-game dry spell.

Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots for Dallas, which sits third in the Central Division but is mired in an 0-2-2 rut. The Stars also dropped their third straight on the road. With 53 seconds left in the first period, Nashville opened the scoring during its second power play of the night. Forsberg skated through the right circle untouched, then got enough on the puck to beat Khudobin for his 19th goal of the season and first since Jan. 30.

Nashville struck again on the man advantage with 6:16 left in the second period. This time, Duchene deflected in a blast from Calle Jarnkrok for just his third goal over a 24-game stretch. Nashville's Roman Josi matched a career high with his 47th assist to extend his point streak to five games. The talented defenseman leads the Predators with a career-high 63 points.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Paris Marathon postponed until October 18 due to coronavirus

Paris, Mar 6 AFP The Paris Marathon, scheduled for April 5 with 60,000 registered runners, has been postponed until October 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, race organisers told AFP in a statement Thursday. Last weekends half-marathon in...

Senators edge Isles, tighten East wild-card race

Anthony Duclair scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period Thursday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who dealt another blow to the playoff hopes of the struggling Islanders by beating New York 4-3. Connor Brown, Mikkel Boedker an...

Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent as doubts about PSG future re-emerge

Paris, Mar 6 AFP This week has seen new doubts raised about Kylian Mbappes long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup winner also underlined how vital he is to his club as they prepare for a make-or-break Champions League da...

Maha: Man held for kidnapping toddler in Palghar

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from Khairpada in Vasai town of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. On March 2, Sunny Singh, who did petty jobs in the locality, allegedly abducted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020