OF Yelich signs nine-year deal with Brewers

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:42 IST
Star outfielder Christian Yelich signed a nine-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. While the team did not announce the financial terms, multiple reports said the contract is worth $215 million. It runs through 2028 with a mutual option for 2029. The extension reportedly added seven years and $190 million to Yelich's existing contract.

"Since becoming a Brewer, Christian has established himself as one of the premier players in our game," said David Stearns, the team's president of baseball operations, in a news release. "Today's agreement ensures that Christian will continue to lead our team and impact our community for the better part of the next decade." The deal is the biggest in team history.

"I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city," Yelich said. The Brewers acquired Yelich, now 28, from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects in January 2018. He won the National League Most Valuable Player award that season and finished runner-up for the award to Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Last season, Yelich topped the league with a .329 average, a .429 on-base percentage and a .671 slugging percentage that also led the majors. He hit 44 homers and 97 RBIs before his campaign ended Sept. 10 due to a broken kneecap. Yelich also led the NL in batting with a .326 average during his MVP season when he had 36 homers and 110 RBIs.

"I really enjoy this city and it's somewhere that I'm very passionate about," Yelich said Friday. "I don't have any visions or aspirations, really, of going anywhere else. I had to pick and choose where I want to play, I would pick and choose to play here. My two years here have been that special." --Field Level Media

