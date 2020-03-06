Rijiju reaches Gulmarg for first ever Khelo India Winter Games

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday reached Gulmarg for the first-ever Khelo India Winter Games. Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg will host Khelo India Winter Games 2020 from March 7 to 11.

"Finally, I've reached heavenly Gulmarg for the 1st ever #KheloIndia Winter Games. Here I'm discussing about various possibilities with Farooq Khan sahab, Advisor to Lt Governor and Sarmad Hafeez sahab, Secretary Sports and Youth Services, Jammu and Kashmir," Rijiju tweeted. Rijiju today participated in an interactive session with youth at National Integration Camp hosted by Government Physical Education College Gadoora, Ganderbal.

The camp was hosted to motivate and guide the youth for their active participation in the promotion of unity, communal harmony, national integration, FIT India. "The Government of India will continue to support Kashmir. This way tourism and sports in the State will improve. The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the government of India together are ready to do everything for the youth," Rijiju told reporters.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, Director General Youth Services and sports, Saleem ur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Director State Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Deputy Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Principal Government Physical Education College and other concerned officials were present on the occasion. Later sports material kits under FIT India campaign and promotion of sports culture among rural youth were distributed to over 250 youth hailing from youth clubs from Ganderbal and Srinagar district.

Dance performances and cultural talent were displayed by the participants on the occasion. (ANI)

