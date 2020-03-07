Cricket-New Zealand's Cotton to become first woman to umpire global final
New Zealander Kim Cotton is set to become the first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament after being appointed for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the clash between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on International Women's Day.
Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite will be the TV umpire while England’s Chris Broad will be the match referee. A lawyer by profession, Cotton umpired Australia's weather-hit semi-final win over South Africa. Sunday's match will be her fifth of the tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Australia says two evacuees from Japan cruise vessel have coronavirus
Australia's Great Barrier Reef shows signs of new coral bleaching
UPDATE 1-Australia says two evacuees from Japan cruise vessel have coronavirus
Two Australian evacuees from Japan ship have coronavirus
Australian university offers Chinese students $1,000 to return via third country