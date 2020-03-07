Left Menu
Conley leads visiting Jazz past Celtics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:33 IST
Mike Conley (File photo)

Mike Conley scored 25 points on a hot 3-point shooting night as the visiting Utah Jazz overcame a poor performance from Donovan Mitchell to beat the banged-up Boston Celtics 99-94 Friday. Jordan Clarkson added 17 points off the bench as the Jazz won their fourth straight despite Mitchell scoring just 11 on 3-of-15 shooting. Mitchell had torched the Celtics for 37 points in a 114-103 loss at Utah last week.

Marcus Smart had 29 points on his 26th birthday, and Jayson Tatum added 18 as the Celtics lost for the third time in four games and they are third straight at home. Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) each sat out for Boston. The Jazz, the top 3-point shooting team in the league, let it fly in the second quarter, sinking 8 of 11 shots from deep to take a 62-49 lead into the half. Conley had four treys and led the way with 15 points.

The scoring slowed immensely from there, each team enduring lengthy field-goal droughts. After Conley nailed a 3-pointer to begin the quarter, Boston peeled off a 12-1 run to get within 66-61. Utah went 5:04 without a field goal during the stretch. Royce O'Neale hit a trey with 6:10 left to snap the funk, and the Jazz outscored the Celtics 13-5 to end the quarter up 79-66.

Kemba Walker hit a 3-pointer with 10:01 to go in the fourth to snap Boston's 6:53 stretch without a field goal and get the team within 10. Brad Wanamaker completed a three-point play with 6:54 to go to cut the deficit to single digits, 87-78. But Conley's sixth trey restored Utah's lead to 12, and the Celtics never threatened down the stretch. Boston entered the contest having scored at least 110 points in eight straight.

The Celtics used a 12-2 run to take the game's first double-digit advantage, 27-16. The Jazz ended the first quarter on a 14-2 spurt and led 30-29 after one.

