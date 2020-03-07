Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz seek to complete Eastern sweep vs. Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 13:52 IST
Jazz seek to complete Eastern sweep vs. Pistons
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Utah Jazz has been feasting on Eastern Conference teams over the past week. They have won four consecutive games, all against nonconference opponents. Utah's latest conquest came on Friday when it ground out a 99-94 victory over the Celtics at Boston. The Jazz will look to sweep a four-game road trip when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Mike Conley led the Jazz on Friday with 25 points, hitting six 3-pointers. That made up for subpar offensive performances from Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot a combined 5-for-24 from the field. Jordan Clarkson boosted Utah off the bench with 17 points. Conley's output was highest since he scored 27 points against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 22.

Utah was hoping that Conley would be the final piece to a championship puzzle when it acquired Memphis' longtime point guard in a trade last summer. He has struggled on offense and with injuries but appears to be hitting his stride. "I'm in a great place," he said. "My teammates have been behind me this whole time. ... They know how good I am. I know how good I am. I just have to sit back and let people say what they're going to say until it starts to work."

The Pistons have dropped nine of their last 10, including a 114-107 home loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Detroit erased a double-digit deficit in the second half, but Oklahoma City scored the last eight points. The Thunder shot 69 percent in the first half.

"Our defense was probably the worst it's been since I've been here," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "The first three quarters were terrible. In the fourth quarter, we made a muscle, came out and put our will into the game and played much better." Earlier in the week, point guard Derrick Rose was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. It's likely that Rose won't play again this season.

Another rotation guard, Bruce Brown, has missed the past four games due to left knee soreness. He is expected to play on Saturday. The Pistons got an immediate boost from guard Jordan McRae after they claimed him off waivers from the Denver Nuggets. McRae had 15 points and three assists in 26 minutes against the Thunder.

"I didn't think I was going to play, seeing how I didn't know the plays," he said. "I went in with the coaches and learned as much as I could for about 25-30 minutes, and then it was time to play." McRae will continue to get steady minutes with Rose sidelined.

"His skill set is something every team needs," Casey said. "Derrick Rose is probably our best attack guy off the dribble, and Luke (Kennard), when he was healthy, was doing that, but you've got to have a guy to break a defense down, especially in today's game. ... That's something Jordan can do." Power forward Christian Wood has been a bright spot for the Pistons over the past 11 games, averaging 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Utah won the teams' first meeting 104-81 on Dec. 30. Mitchell led the Jazz that night with 23 points, and Clarkson added 20 off the bench. Rose was the Pistons' top scorer with 20 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Intesa Sanpaolo offers 100 mln euros to tackle virus emergency, 5 bln euros in loans - paper

Intesa Sanpaolo is ready to donate up to 100 million euros to Italy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and grant up to 5 billion euros in loans to companies affected by the epidemic, the lenders chief executive said on Saturday. Italy has b...

Redefine Luxury and Chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city. From innovative gastronomy at its eclec...

Global finance must 'align' in climate change fight, says UK minister

By Ellen Wulfhorst UNITED NATIONS, March 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world of finance must line up behind the fight against global warming, a top British climate change official said, calling for a concerted effort to turn billions i...

Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the countrys first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020