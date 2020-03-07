Ganguly extends good wishes to Indian women's team ahead of T20 WC final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday extended good wishes to the women's team, that will be playing the T20 World Cup final tomorrow. Ganguly took to Twitter to write: "Good wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for the finals tomorrow... They have made the country proud .. @BCCI."

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made it to the final of the tournament after their semi-final clash against England was washed out, as they had topped Group A. The hosts of the tournament, Australia, defeated South Africa in the other semi-final to book their spot in the decider.

The Women's T20 World Cup final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pop superstar Katy Perry will perform during the pre-game show and will return for a post-game concert, as a part of the T20 World Cup final celebrations on International Women's Day.

Ahead of the final, Perry met the Indian women's team. Kaur said it was great fun interacting with the singer and now their sole focus is on the clash against Australia. "It was great fun interacting with @katyperry. Now all eyes on the @t20worldcup final . Let's go girls #AusvInd," Kaur tweeted. (ANI)

