Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador upset Japan to advance to Davis Cup finals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:52 IST
Ecuador upset Japan to advance to Davis Cup finals

Underdogs Ecuador swept their Davis Cup qualifier against Japan Saturday in a match played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, while elsewhere Australia beat Brazil and Kazakhstan eliminated the Dutch. The hosts took to the court in Japan's western Miki city without two star players -- injury-hit Kei Nishikori and world number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka, who decided not to join his team to avoid a possible virus quarantine on his return to the United States.

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo outplayed home duo Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the decider to give 27th-ranked Ecuador a 3-0 victory. Uchiyama said it was hard to concentrate while playing in a nearly empty arena, "but I don't want to use it as an excuse." A limited number of journalists and other spectators were permitted to enter the arena once they had their body temperature checked, with some organisers wearing facemasks.

John Millman was Australia's hero in Adelaide with a second fighting win in the singles, wearing down Thiago Monteiro 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7-3) in three hours and five minutes to give the home side a winning 3-1 lead. The victory echoed his earlier come-from-behind three-set win over Thiago Seyboth Wild in Friday's singles.

Team skipper Lleyton Hewitt said it would be a weekend for Millman to remember. "What a performance. That's what Davis Cup tennis is all about," Hewitt said.

"Johnny had to come out and back up what he did on Friday." "That's going to go down as one of the great weekends in his career." Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Alves earlier kept Brazil alive in the tie with a gripping three-set win in the doubles. The pair fought back to beat John Peers and James Duckworth 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6) in almost three hours to pull Brazil back to trail 2-1.

In Kazakhstan, Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov crushed Dutch duo Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles 6-3, 6-3. Haase had won the opening singles on Friday and stepped back on court in Nur-Sultan to face Alexander Bublik, ranked 69 places higher at 100th.

The Dutchman battled hard in the first set but subsided after losing the tiebreak, with Bublik winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-1. The 12 winners from this weekend's qualifiers will join the 2019 semi-finalists -- Canada, Britain, Russia and Spain -- as well as wildcards France and Serbia for November's Davis Cup finals in Madrid. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

James says won't play in empty arenas as NBA mulls virus strategy

Basketball superstar LeBron James said he wont play if his Los Angeles Lakers have to hold games behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA has reportedly told teams to look into strategies on how to play without fans in t...

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sundays Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peters Square out of concern over the new coronavirus. The prayer will be broadcast via livestream by Vat...

Telangana man arrested in Poland, father seeks Centre's help

Father of a Telangana man on Saturday urged the government to provide legal help to his son who has been arrested in Poland for alleged cybercrime. Fasiuddin was working with a company in Poland after he was ditched by an agent who promised...

Oppn creates ruckus in U'khand Assembly, demands hard copies of state budget

Opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Uttarakhand Assembly here on Saturday over the government not providing hard copies of the state budget to them. They said due to hard copies not being made available, members of opposition parties we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020