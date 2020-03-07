Left Menu
Russian women's soccer team faces possible quarantine

  Moscow
  07-03-2020
  07-03-2020
The Russian national women's football team is facing quarantine after playing a game in Germany amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak which continues to disrupt sporting events around the world. Team doctor Eduard Bezuglov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Friday that the players' clubs had been given recommendations based on a decree from Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The city has ordered anyone returning from countries with virus outbreaks, including Germany, to isolate themselves for 14 days. "I'm sure they will all follow the recommendations. After all, you don't joke with these things. Looking after the players' health is the main thing right now," Bezuglov said.

Russia beat Kosovo 5-0 in a European Championship qualifier played in the German city of Wiesbaden on Friday because Russia doesn't recognize Kosovo as a state. Elsewhere, the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has not reported any virus cases but is cancelling sporting events as a precaution.

"The decision has been taken to ban the hosting of youth and mass sports events until the situation stabilizes," the State Agency for Youth, Fitness and Sports said in a statement. Central Asian governments have been wary of the virus spreading. The Asian weightlifting championships, a key Olympic qualifier, were called off Friday. They had been due to be hosted by Uzbekistan next month.

In Britain, the Scotstoun leisure complex in Glasgow was closed Saturday after a Scottish rugby player was diagnosed with the virus ahead of a planned women's Six Nations game against France there. The match was postponed. AP PDS PDS.

