Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal enter QFs of Asian Olympic qualifiers, Gaurav Solanki bows out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:50 IST
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal enter QFs of Asian Olympic qualifiers, Gaurav Solanki bows out
Up next for Mary Kom is Filipino Irish Magno, who clobbered Hong Kong's Winnie Au Yin Yin to force a win in just the second round of her last-16 bout. Image Credit: ANI

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and the redoubtable Amit Panghal (52kg) stood just one win away from securing Olympic berths after the two boxers advanced to the quarterfinals with contrasting victories of the Asian Qualifiers here on Saturday. Top seed Panghal notched a hard-earned 3-2 triumph over Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu, while the second-seeded Mary Kom produced a typically clinical performance to dismantle New Zealand's Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Tasmyn Benny for a 5-0 triumph.

Up next for Mary Kom is Filipino Irish Magno, who clobbered Hong Kong's Winnie Au Yin Yin to force a win in just the second round of her last-16 bout. The 23-year-old Panghal, who became India's first silver-medallist at the world championships last year, came out unscathed after an intense fast-paced slugfest in which fortunes swung quite wildly and will next face a familiar foe in Philippine's Carlo Paalam. Panghal beat him in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the quarterfinals of the 2019 world championships.

The reigning Asian Games and Asian champion had to dig deep to edge past an aggressive and energetic Kharhuu. Panghal was expectedly quick on his feet, displayed a terrific counter-attacking game and his left hand proved to be especially effective in the first two rounds. However, the Mongolian sustained the pressure in the final three minutes in which Panghal seemed a bit off-color. But, he managed just enough to pull through and fetch a divided verdict, avenging his loss to the Mongolian in the World Military Games last year.

"My plan was to be aggressive from the beginning and I think that proved to be a good plan. I am happy with my performance," Panghal said after the bout. Mary Kom, on the other hand, made it look quite easy as she outmaneuvered the Kiwi boxer with her sharp reflexes and a superior counter-attacking game. The 37-year-old veteran's command over the proceedings was quite impressive.

In another intense pre-quarterfinal bout, Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) was beaten 1-4 by top-seeded Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov. Mirzakhalilov, the reigning world champion besides being a gold-winner at the Asian Games and the Asian Championships, dominated the opening round, was bested by the Indian in the second before roaring back to claim the final round honors and with it, the bout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Mishra to visit village of Uttarakhand man killed in Delhi violence

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Saturday said that he will meet the family members of Dilbar Negi, whose body was found in a mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri, on February 26, following violence in the national capital. He also s...

Three detained in connection with Delhi violence

Three persons, namely Tarik Rizwi, Liaqat and Riyasat, have been detained on Saturday by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi violence. Police are interrogating one of them for helping to hide suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain. The AA...

ITBP Jawan dedicates song to daughters on International Women's Day

A soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has dedicated a song Lado Lado Meri Lado... to the daughters of the country and the ITBP released it to mark International Womens Day. The song, composed by Head Constable Arjun Kheriyal narrates ...

Fireball-like object falls from sky during rains in Ghaziabad

A fireball-like object which fell from the sky near the railway station, causing panic among the locals, has been primarily found to contain sodium. According to fire brigade officials, they were informed about the meteorite-like substance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020