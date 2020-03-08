Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kenin outlasts Van Uytvanck in three-setter to advance to Lyon final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lyon
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 00:35 IST
Tennis-Kenin outlasts Van Uytvanck in three-setter to advance to Lyon final
Kenin, the Australian Open champion, will play her sixth career final after overcoming the fifth seed in a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours and she will be up against Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Top seed Sofia Kenin advanced to the final of the Lyon Open after coming through a thrilling semi-final where she beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 7-6(2) on Saturday. Kenin, the Australian Open champion, will play her sixth career final after overcoming the fifth seed in a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours and she will be up against Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam.

"It was such a tough match, it's not often you see three-set tiebreakers," said the American after her third consecutive three-set encounter in the tournament. "She played a really tough match and it could have honestly gone either way. "I'm super excited to make it to my sixth final."

Kenin, 21, was not at her best and it was Van Uytvanck who had more winners and fewer unforced errors, but it was the American who held her nerve in the decisive tiebreak to advance. Van Uytvanck looked to finish points quickly and also won more points at the net but Kenin prevailed when she was able to extend rallies, firing a few well-placed passing shots when the Belgian advanced to the net.

Earlier, the unseeded Friedsam beat seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 3-6 6-2 in a little over two hours to reach her second career final -- her first since 2015 before injuries saw her fall outside the top 350 in the singles rankings. Friedsam, 26, converted five of 11 breakpoints while Kasatkina was let down by six double faults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Athletics-Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

Jazz seek to complete Eastern sweep vs. Pistons

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-Women's world championship cancelled over coronavirus outbreak

The womens world ice hockey championship set for this month in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF said on Saturday. Due to the ongoing...

On the trail: Biden calls for Democratic unity, warns against 'bloodbath,' Sanders attacks

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week. Sanders, 78, who until recentl...

French coronavirus deaths up 5 to 16: health ministry

Another five people have died from the coronavirus in France bringing the total to 16, the health ministry announced Saturday. There were 45 people in intensive care, six more than when the last summary was issued on Friday, said the direct...

Report: Some NFL owners want CBA vote to fail

Some NFL owners are hoping that players dont approve the proposed collective bargaining agreement that currently is up for vote, according to a report. ESPNs Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that hes been told by a league source that the owners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020