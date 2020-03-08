Left Menu
Tennis-Defender Andreescu will miss Indian Wells due to knee injury

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 03:12 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 03:08 IST
The reigning U.S. Open champion injured her left knee injury at the WTA Finals last October and has not played since. Image Credit: Wikipedia

World number four Bianca Andreescu will not defend her Indian Wells title due to a lingering knee injury, the Canadian said on Saturday. The reigning U.S. Open champion injured her left knee injury at the WTA Finals last October and has not played since.

"It's been a long road to recovery, and while I was looking forward to getting back on the court and defending my title at Indian Wells, unfortunately, I'm still not 100%," Andreescu said in a statement. She gave no indication of when she might return.

"While I am disappointed that I am not competing next week in a tournament where I have such great memories, I am focused on my recovery and rehab and working hard to get back on the court as soon as possible," Andreescu added. She was the third major women's player to withdraw from the tournament in the California desert. Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, last year's finalist, both announced their withdrawals on Friday due to injuries.

