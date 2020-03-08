Warriors G Curry to sit Saturday due to illness

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to illness. There was no immediate word on what type of illness or whether Curry will be sidelined for more than one game.

The two-time MVP returned Thursday from a 58-game absence due to a broken left hand suffered Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns. Curry scored 23 points in 27 minutes in the 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Also, power forward Draymond Green (knee) will miss his fifth straight game.

After Saturday, Golden State's next game is Tuesday against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers. --Field Level Media

