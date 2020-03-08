Dodgers' Betts out with stomach ailment

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is out with a stomach ailment and not expected to return until at least Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. Betts was scratched from the Dodgers lineup an hour before Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Meeting with reporters, Roberts said he believed Betts' stomach problem was caused by something he ate. Betts is batting .263 (5 for 19) with a double and one RBI in seven spring training games with the Dodgers.

Acquired in a February trade from the Boston Red Sox, Betts will earn $27 million this season and then can become an unrestricted free agent. In six major league seasons, all with the Red Sox, Betts produced a .301/.374/.519 batting line with 139 homers, 470 RBIs and 613 runs in 794 games. In 2019, hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 homers, 80 RBIs and a major-league-high 135 runs.

--Field Level Media

