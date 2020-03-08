Left Menu
Brown's hat trick lifts streaking Kings past Wild

  Updated: 08-03-2020 05:22 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 05:22 IST
Brown’s hat trick lifts streaking Kings past Wild

Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings stretched their winning streak to five games with a 7-3 win against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon. The Kings haven't won five in a row since an eight-game winning streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 9, 2017.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, and Cal Petersen made 25 saves for Los Angeles, which is 8-2-1 since Feb. 12. Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, Mats Zuccarello had two assists, Jared Spurgeon and Luke Kunin also scored, and Alex Stalock made 28 saves for the Wild, who missed a chance to move back into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings.

Kunin slapped in a loose puck to make it 4-3 with 4:25 left, but the Kings scored three goals in the final 2:13. Brown scored with 2:13 remaining, then completed his sixth NHL hat trick by scoring into an empty net with 1:13 remaining. Gabriel Vilardi scored with a minute left to make it 7-3.

The Kings scored two goals 53 seconds apart in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Blake Lizotte scored short-handed at 7:36 to make it 2-1.

Adrian Kempe stole Alex Galchenyuk's centering pass in the Los Angeles zone and took the puck all the way down the right side on a two-on-one before centering to Lizotte for the redirection. Trevor Moore then stole the puck from Brad Hunt at the red line and scored on a breakaway at 8:29 to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Four minutes into the third period, Brown got to a loose puck in front of the crease and scored to make it 4-1. Spurgeon cut the lead back to 4-2 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 5:33.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 5:16 of the first period when Kopitar put in a rebound off a three-on-two rush. Foligno scored 12 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

