Tennis-Bouzkova upends Konta to reach Monterrey final
Ninth seeded Marie Bouzkova surprised Britain's Johanna Konta, the number two seed, in straight sets to reach her first WTA final at the Monterrey Open on Saturday. The 21-year-old Czech, who prevailed 6-3 6-4, has not lost a set in four matches this week.
"It's an amazing feeling and I feel like I'm playing at home. I'm really excited to be in the final tomorrow," an emotional Bouzkova said through tears after the match. The world number 57 saved all five break points she faced in the match, and broke Konta once in each set, to set up a date with either Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina or unseeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, who played later on Saturday.
After earning the first break of serve to lead 4-2, Bouzkova saved a break point as she served out the opener in just under 40 minutes. She then held off a game effort from the British number one in the second set.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Marie Bouzkova
- Johanna Konta
- Britain
- WTA
- Elina Svitolina
- Netherlands
ALSO READ
France's Macron: unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end
Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing Assange
Britain will comply with Northern Ireland protocol - PM's spokesman
Europeans, Britain, China, Russia to meet Iran in Vienna on Feb. 26