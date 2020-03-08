Left Menu
Bahrain to hold Formula 1 GP without spectators due to virus

Bahrain's Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus

"In consultation with our international partners and the kingdom's national health task force, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year's Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event," the Bahrain International Circuit said in a statement

Bahrain has reported more than 80 cases of the disease, mostly among pilgrims returning from Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

