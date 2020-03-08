Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured Pollard ruled out of Pakistan Super League

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rawalpindi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:49 IST
Injured Pollard ruled out of Pakistan Super League
Windies captain Kieron Pollard (Photo/ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh, with Carlos Brathwaite replacing the allrounder at Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the tournament. Pollard was expected to join Peshawar after West Indies tour of Sri Lanka but the West Indies allrounder's injury means he won't play this year's tournament.

Brathwaite was originally called-up as cover for Pollard till March 6, with that arrangement now being extended for the duration of the tournament. "I'm sorry I can't be there in person this year, but the team has some inspirational characters leading the charge and I'm sure can give Daren (Sammy) his first trophy as a head coach," Pollard said in a statement.

Peshawar, with nine points, is joint leader with Multan Sultans in the six-team event and will play its remaining two league matches against Lahore Qalandars and against Multan next week. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs and the final of the tournament will be played at Lahore on March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF personnel kills self with service weapon

Hyderabad, Mar 8 PTI A CRPF constable, hailingfrom Nagpur in Maharashtra, on sentry duty here allegedlycommitted suicide by shooting himself with his service weaponin the early hours of Sunday, police saidAccording to police, Baban Vithal R...

Guj: Rs 13.8 lakh coins being carried without documents seized

Coins in denominations of Rs 5 and 10 and collectively worth Rs 13.80 lakh were seized from two persons who were carrying them in a car without valid documents in Gujarats Valsad city on Sunday, police said. During a routine check here in t...

Temples in Dubai cancel Holi celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Hindu temples in Bur Dubai have cancelled Holi celebrations and advised against throwing colours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a media report. This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer...

Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43 pm Dubai travelers reassured on screening procedures for COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020