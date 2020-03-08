Women's T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard: India vs Australia

India Women Innings: Shafali Verma c Healy b Schutt 2 Smriti Mandhana c Carey b Molineux 11 Taniya Bhatia retd hurt 2 Jemimah Rodrigues c Carey b Jonassen 0 Harmanpreet Kaur c Gardner b Jonassen 4 Deepti Sharma c Mooney b Carey 33 Veda Krishnamurthy c Jonassen b Kimmince 19 Richa Ghosh c Carey b Schutt 18 Shikha Pandey c Mooney b Schutt 1 Radha Yadav c Mooney b Jonassen 1 Poonam Yadav c Gardner b Schutt 1 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-5) 6 Total: (All out from 19.1 overs) 99 Fall of Wickets: 1/2 2/8 3/18 4/30 5/58 6/88 7/92 8/96 9/97 Bowling: Megan Schutt 3.1-0-18-4, Jess Jonassen 4-0-20-3, Sophie Molineux 4-0-21-1, Delissa Kimmince 4-0-17-1, Nicola Carey 4-0-22-1.

