Left Menu
Development News Edition

Limpele resigns as Indian badminton doubles coach

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:48 IST
Limpele resigns as Indian badminton doubles coach

With little over four months to go for the Tokyo Olympics, Indonesia's Flandy Limpele has stepped down as India's doubles coach, citing family reasons. Limpele, who was hired by the Badminton Association of India to replace Malaysia's Tan Kim Her last March, has played a crucial role in the Indian men's pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's rise in the international circuit.

On Saturday, Limpele flew back home. "I had spoken to Gopichand last Monday that I want to resign but I decided to stay back due to the All England and European tournaments but it turns out the players cancelled their trip for All England," Limpele told PTI.

"I feel doubles department is not as favourite as singles. It is unfortunate that it has less love than singles but having said that it is just one of the reasons. The main reason for my departure is personal. "I wish all the best to the Indian team, they have good coaches." Last December, Limpele had criticised the Indian players, saying their poor attitude of and lack of team work is affecting the growth of the doubles game in the country.

Asked if attitude of the players was one of the reasons behind his departure, Limpele said: "No, nothing to do with attitude, the reason is personal." BAI too issued a statement, informing about his resignation. "Owing to family reasons, Indian doubles coach, Flandy Limpele has decided to move on and has resigned from his current position as the doubles coach for the Indian badminton team," it said.

"The doubles team is currently being trained in Hyderabad by a team of expert coaches - Namrih Suroto and Dwi Kristiawan (foreign coaches) along with Indian counterparts, Vijay Deep, Pradnya Gadre and Arun Vishnu alongside Chief National Coach, P Gopichand." Chirag and Satwik, who won the Thailand Open Super 500 and reached the finals of French Open Super 750 to eventually reach the world no 10 under Limpele, described it as a big setback ahead of the Tokyo Games. "We came to know yesterday. He messaged us informing that he is leaving. It is a big setback for us as Olympics is just four months away," Chirag told PTI.

"We have Dwi (Kristiawan), who has been training us and now I guess Namrih too might help us. Lets see, how it goes. Can't help it now." Limpele is India's fourth foreign coach to have resigned without completing the tenure. Korean Kim Ji Hyun, who had guided P V Sindhu to a world championship gold, was the last one to make an unceremonious exit last September. Renowned Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo, who had guided the men's singles shuttlers on the world stage, had resigned abruptly in late 2017 from, citing personal reasons. He later joined the Singapore squad.

Malaysia's Tan Kim Her had also stepped down as India's doubles coach early last year, 18 months before his tenure was to end. Meanwhile, Agus Dwi Santoso of Indonesia, who was recently hired to coach the singles players, will be arriving in India on March 10 and will resume duty from March 11 in Hyderabad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sundays final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champ...

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...

Bihar BJP core committee discusses names of potential

The BJP core committee on Bihar met here on Sunday to discuss the names of potential candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, which would be sent to the partys central leadership for final approval. Held at the partys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020