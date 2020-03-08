Left Menu
Yankees C Sanchez to rest ailing back

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:44 IST
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is taking a few days off to rest his lower back after experiencing tightness this week. Sanchez, 27, started two consecutive games for the first time this spring, then was scratched from batting practice Saturday and a full practice Sunday.

"It's been a little tight, a little uncomfortable. We're treating it," Sanchez said Sunday through a team interpreter. "After catching those two games back to back, I just thought it was better for me to take care of it now. This is the right time to take care of everything. You don't want to rush anything, especially spring training. You have time. So I talked to the trainers and the idea is to take a couple of days and see how it goes."

Sanchez enjoyed an All-Star year last season and played in 106 games, missing 38 games due to injury. He finished with a .232 average, but hit a career-high 34 home runs and drove in 77 RBIs. The Yankees had a major league record 30 players land on the injured list last season.

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Sanchez might play Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla., but Sanchez downplayed the possibility. "That's a possibility, but at the same time, the day is just getting started. I've got to go see the trainers, do all of my exercises and do everything that I need to do today," Sanchez said. "We'll see how I feel tomorrow. At the same time, if I need another day, I can take another day."

At the plate, Sanchez is 1 for 17 with seven strikeouts this spring. --Field Level Media

