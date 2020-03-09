Spring training roundup: Mets beat Astros; Verlander exits

Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso stroked back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the fifth inning to help the New York Mets beat the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 on Sunday in a game at Port St. Lucie, Fla., in which Astros right-hander Justin Verlander left after two innings due to triceps soreness. Verlander was expected to pitch four innings but left after 28 pitches. He gave up three hits before exiting and was slated to undergo medical tests.

Rene Rivera homered in the eighth inning for New York's other run. Alex De Goti had an RBI double in the third inning for Houston's tally. Cardinals 7, Marlins 3

Paul Goldschmidt, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina each had two RBIs as host St. Louis defeated Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Jazz Chisholm homered for the Marlins. Red Sox 7, Twins 6

Jonathan Lucroy hit a go-ahead two-run double during a four-run seventh inning as Boston beat visiting Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out six and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings for the Twins. Yankees (ss) 1, Braves 0

Chris Iannetta had a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and right-hander Masahiro Tanaka allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings as New York blanked visiting Atlanta at Tampa, Fla. Blue Jays 9, Phillies 0

Travis Shaw, Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk each homered as host Toronto routed Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. The Phillies had just three hits off six Blue Jays' hurlers. Tigers 7, Nationals 5

Brandon Dixon's tiebreaking sacrifice fly during a three-run top of the ninth inning helped Detroit defeat Washington at W. Palm Beach, Fla. Jake Noll and Yadiel Hernandez homered for the Nationals. Yankees (ss) 5, Orioles 5

Thomas Milone went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as visiting New York tied Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Orioles. Pirates 2, Rays 2

Charlie Tilson lined a tying double with one out in the top of the ninth as Pittsburgh tied Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Yandy Diaz had two of the Rays' four hits. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.