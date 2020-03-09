Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spring training roundup: Mets beat Astros; Verlander exits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 05:30 IST
Spring training roundup: Mets beat Astros; Verlander exits

Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso stroked back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the fifth inning to help the New York Mets beat the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 on Sunday in a game at Port St. Lucie, Fla., in which Astros right-hander Justin Verlander left after two innings due to triceps soreness. Verlander was expected to pitch four innings but left after 28 pitches. He gave up three hits before exiting and was slated to undergo medical tests.

Rene Rivera homered in the eighth inning for New York's other run. Alex De Goti had an RBI double in the third inning for Houston's tally. Cardinals 7, Marlins 3

Paul Goldschmidt, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina each had two RBIs as host St. Louis defeated Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Jazz Chisholm homered for the Marlins. Red Sox 7, Twins 6

Jonathan Lucroy hit a go-ahead two-run double during a four-run seventh inning as Boston beat visiting Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out six and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings for the Twins. Yankees (ss) 1, Braves 0

Chris Iannetta had a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and right-hander Masahiro Tanaka allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings as New York blanked visiting Atlanta at Tampa, Fla. Blue Jays 9, Phillies 0

Travis Shaw, Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk each homered as host Toronto routed Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. The Phillies had just three hits off six Blue Jays' hurlers. Tigers 7, Nationals 5

Brandon Dixon's tiebreaking sacrifice fly during a three-run top of the ninth inning helped Detroit defeat Washington at W. Palm Beach, Fla. Jake Noll and Yadiel Hernandez homered for the Nationals. Yankees (ss) 5, Orioles 5

Thomas Milone went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as visiting New York tied Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Orioles. Pirates 2, Rays 2

Charlie Tilson lined a tying double with one out in the top of the ninth as Pittsburgh tied Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Yandy Diaz had two of the Rays' four hits. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Davis, LeBron lead Lakers in showdown over Clippers

Anthony Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the host Los Angeles Clippers six-game winning streak with a 112-103 victory on Sunday. LeBron James added 28 points, nine assists and seven boards for the L...

Soccer-United States survive test from Spain 1-0 to keep winning streak alive

The United States defeated Spain 1-0 in a hard-fought battle in front of a sold-out crowd at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with a late-game header into the net by Julie Ertz sealing the match on the second leg of the SheBelieves Cup tournament....

Smoking or vaping increases risks for those with coronavirus -NYC mayor

Smoking or vaping makes people more vulnerable to suffering severe illness once infected by coronavirus, a spokeswoman for New York City Mayor de Blasio said on Sunday.De Blasio told a press conference earlier on Sunday that people who smok...

ANALYST VIEW-Oil price plunge, coronavirus fears unleash market chaos

Financial markets have been thrown into turmoil following Saudi Arabias response to the collapse of OPEC talks and concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus. Following are comments from analystsJOHN LEKAS, CEO, LEADER CAPITAL, VAN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020