Cavaliers net four double-doubles to outlast Spurs in OT

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 08:20 IST
Andre Drummond scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as one of four Cleveland players with double-doubles as the Cavaliers outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 132-129 in overtime on Sunday to win their second game in as many nights. Rudy Gay's jumper with one second left pulled the Spurs even at 118 and sent the game into an extra period.

Cleveland never trailed in overtime, grabbing the lead for good at 124-122 on Drummond's putback layup with 2:18 to play. After a Spurs miss, Kevin Love poured in a 3-pointer and the Cavaliers held on as San Antonio missed five of its final six shots from the floor. Collin Sexton added 26 points for Cleveland, with Larry Nance Jr. scoring 19 and pulling down 10 rebounds, Cedi Osman hitting for 19 points, Love tallying 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova contributing 14 points and distributing 11 assists and Alfonzo McKinnie scoring 10 points.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 25 points while Gay and Bryn Forbes scored 19 each, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White hit for 17 points each, and Trey Lyles added 13. San Antonio has lost two straight. The Cavaliers ran off to a 35-18 lead after the first period while outshooting San Antonio 45.8 percent to 30 percent and on the strength of 11 points from Drummond, who returned after missing the past three games with a strained left calf.

The Spurs cut their deficit to as few as six points late in the second quarter before heading to intermission down 10 points, at 60-50. Drummond paced all scorers with 17 points, with Sexton adding 12 and Nance Jr. scoring 11 over the first 24 minutes. Lyles hit for 11 points for the Spurs, who were just 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the half but converted 21 of 23 free throws to stay within reach.

San Antonio scored 19 of the first 25 points of the third quarter to leapfrog to a 69-66 lead before the Cavaliers rallied behind five straight points from Sexton. The Spurs led 91-87 heading to the fourth period after scoring 41 points and shooting 57.7 percent in the third. --Field Level Media

