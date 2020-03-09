Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 10:25 IST
Tennis-Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of a coronavirus in Southern California. "There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size," said David Agus, a doctor at the University of Southern California, with whom tournament organizers consulted about the potential health impact.

The tournament, a Masters 1000 event that was set to start on Tuesday, attracts the game's top players from both the men's and women's sides and drew a record 475,000 fans over its two-week run last year. The news comes on the heels of the cancellation of music and entertainment festival South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, also out of concern about the virus.

Italian soccer club Juventus, which earlier had a match canceled, played in an empty stadium against Inter Milan on Sunday, following last week's decree that sporting events in Italy must take place without spectators until April 3. The Premier League has banned pregame handshakes between players in a bid to stop the spread.

The NBA has discussed the possibility of playing without spectators as well, while discussions continue about this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Indian Wells organizers were prepared to look at the possibility of holding the tournament on another date, said tournament director Tommy Haas.

"We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance," Haas said. Steve Simon, WTA chairman and chief executive, supported the decision.

"We understand the decision which has been made in the interest of public health and safety which is the top priority at this time," Simon said in a statement. "The WTA empathizes with those affected by the coronavirus in this region and around the world."

Several players said they were shocked by the cancellation. "Doesn't bode well for the tour if IW canceled for one confirmed case in Coachella Valley," pro tennis player Jamie Murray, brother of former world number one Andy Murray, said on Twitter.

"Broward county has more confirmed cases," Murray said, referring to where the Miami Open is held. "Monte Carlo borders northern Italy currently in lockdown. Rome Masters? French Open? Wimbledon?!!!"

Sorana Cirstea, of Romania, said that she only found out about the decision via Twitter. Anyone who bought tickets directly from the tournament may request a refund or a credit for next year, organizers said.

(Additional reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Merzlikins makes Columbus a winner in his return

Elvis Merzlikins won in his first start since returning from injury Sunday, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The 25-year-old rookie withstood 27 shots to stop the Blue Jackets losing skid at two gam...

China, Hong Kong stocks join global market slide on oil plunge, virus fears

China and Hong Kong shares slumped on Monday as fears over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic and a sudden plunge in oil prices battered global financial markets.The CSI300 index fell 2.8 to 4,024.46 points by the end...

Avalanche remain on roll with win over Sharks

Colorados top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Vladislav Namestnikov combined for three goals and five assists as the Avalanche remained two points back in the Central Division with a 4-3 victory against the host San Jose Sha...

Columbia University, NY schools suspend classes as Coronavirus cases cross 100 in state

Schools and colleges in the New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100 and a a state of emergency has been declared over the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020