Left Menu
Development News Edition

No change of stance on Dhoni's future, he "has to" perform in IPL for India comeback

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 11:34 IST
No change of stance on Dhoni's future, he "has to" perform in IPL for India comeback

The addition of two new members, including the chairman, in the national selection committee has not changed the panel's stance on M S Dhoni, who will "have to perform" in the upcoming IPL to be considered for T20 World Cup selection, a top BCCI official told PTI. The Sunil Joshi-led selection panel met for the first time in Ahmedabad on Sunday to pick a rather "straightforward" squad for the three ODIs against South Africa beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

Fit-again Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan made their way back into the side. Joshi's predecessor MSK Prasad had made it clear that the team has moved on from Dhoni and he has to first play to be considered for selection.

Dhoni, who has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July, will be making his highly awaited comeback in the IPL beginning March 29. "It was a pretty straightforward selection meeting and since Dhoni was obviously not in the reckoning this time (for South Africa series), there was no formal talk about his future," a BCCI source told PTI.

"He will be back in the reckoning only if he has a good IPL. And why only him, there are so many senior and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they are ought to be considered too. So, you could see some surprise inclusions," he said. The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November and the games India play after the IPL leading up to the mega event will also be a factor in the final squad selection.

"But the performance in the IPL could be the clincher," the source added. Head coach Ravi Shastri too has hinted that Dhoni could be back after a good IPL but his future remains a subject of intense speculation as he has not played a game in more than seven months.

With his heir apparent Rishabh Pant not setting the world on fire and K L Rahul being groomed into a full-time wicketkeeper-batsman, Dhoni's comeback cannot be ruled out. His countless fans will finally get to see him in action when he leads Chennai Super Kings against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener at Wankhede Stadium on March 29..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Unclear whether coronavirus has longer-term economic impact - Germany's Scholz

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday it is not conceivable yet whether the coronavirus epidemic is a longer-term economic challenge, hours after Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet agreed on measures to counter its impact.The go...

Suspense Ends as Bhuvan Bam-Ashish Chanchlani Starrer Film Releases #VMateAsliHolibaaz

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The wait is finally over for the fans of Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani, as the special Holi film starring Indias top YouTubers VMateAsliHolibaaz has been released on trending short video platform VMate. ...

Gulf stocks nosedive after oil prices crash

Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states nosedived at the start of trading Monday after oil prices crashed amid a price war in the global marketKuwaits Premier index tumbled 9.5 per cent and trading was suspended, while Dubai Financial ...

Blues remain hot with shutout of Blackhawks

Defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo had goals and Jake Allen posted a 29-save shutout to boost the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 2-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for the teams ninth win its past 10 game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020