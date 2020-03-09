Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: EMPTY STADIUMS?

Germany has yet to decide on whether matches should go-ahead in full or empty stadiums amid the coronavirus outbreak after Health Minister Jens Spahn urged on Sunday for all events with more than 1,000 spectators to be called off. The German Football League (DFL) said it would consult with clubs and authorities before taking a decision, and try to strike the right balance between "justified prevention and exaggerated caution."

MISSING LEWA? Bayern Munich have so far not missed top scorer Robert Lewandowski, having won their last two matches, and netting eight goals without their Polish striker, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Sunday's 2-0 win over Augsburg kept the champions on track for a record-extending eighth consecutive league crown. The Bavarians have won 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga matches and stand four points clear at the top. WINNING COLOGNE

From relegation candidate to European hopeful, Cologne have turned their season around under coach Markus Gisdol. Cologne's 2-1 win at Paderborn was their third in a row. In 10th place on 32 points, Cologne can climb even higher with a win over Borussia Moenchegladbach in a re-scheduled game on Wednesday.

