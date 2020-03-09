NHL roundup: Surging Blues get first season sweep of Blackhawks

Defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo had goals and Jake Allen posted a 29-save shutout to boost the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 2-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for the team's ninth win in its past 10 games. Jaden Schwartz added two assists for the Blues (41-18-10), who maintained their Central Division lead of two points over the Colorado Avalanche while earning a season sweep of the archrival Blackhawks for the first time in franchise history during the regular season.

Chicago (31-30-8) lost its second straight on the heels of a four-game winning streak. The Blackhawks remain six points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot with 13 games remaining. Allen blanked the Blackhawks at United Center for the second time this season to earn the 21st shutout of his career. He stopped seven shots in the first period, 13 in the second and nine in the third.

Avalanche 4, Sharks 3 Colorado's top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Vladislav Namestnikov combined for three goals and five assists as the Avalanche kept pace with the Blues with a win in San Jose.

MacKinnon and Landeskog each had a goal and two assists, Joonas Donskoi also scored and goaltender Pavel Francouz made 22 saves as the Avalanche remained two points back of the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the divisional race. St. Louis has conference-best 92 points, while Colorado has 90. Joe Thornton, playing in his 1,635th game to tie Scott Stevens for ninth on the NHL's all-time list, scored a goal for San Jose, as did Melker Karlsson and Noah Gregor.

Golden Knights 5, Flames 3 Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore scored the go-ahead goal with 1:10 left in the third period to lift the Golden Knights past host Calgary.

With the game tied at 3 after Vegas blew a 3-0 lead, Theodore shot a puck that deflected in off the stick of Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane with 70 seconds left in regulation, and Jonathan Marchessault's empty-netter 52 seconds later iced the win. Vegas (38-24-8) moved to 3-0-0 in the season series against Calgary (36-27-7) -- stretching its lead in the Pacific Division to five points over the third-place Flames.

Hurricanes 6, Penguins 2 Justin Williams and Morgan Geekie each scored twice as visiting Carolina moved into an Eastern Conference wild-card position with a win over Pittsburgh.

It was the NHL debut for the 21-year-old Geekie. Jake Gardiner had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina, which won for the second time in two days. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, playing in his sixth NHL game, picked up his second career win and made 28 saves. Patrick Marleau and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins (39-23-6), who lost for the second time in two days and have dropped eight of their past 10. Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

Red Wings 5, Lightning 4 (SO) Robby Fabbri scored in regulation and had the game-winner in the shootout as host Detroit ended a 16-game losing streak to Tampa Bay with a stunning win.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha each supplied a goal and three assists for the Wings, who have recorded two consecutive victories after a six-game winless streak (0-5-1). Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists and also scored during the shootout, which Detroit won 2-1. Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves and two more in the shootout for the win. Brayden Point scored twice for the Lightning. Carter Verhaeghe and Patrick Maroon scored Tampa's other goals.

Blue Jackets 2, Canucks 1 Elvis Merzlikins won in his first start since returning from injury, leading Columbus to a win over host Vancouver.

The 25-year-old rookie withstood 27 shots to stop the Blue Jackets' losing skid at two games, capping a three-game road trip through Western Canada. Prior to the win over the Canucks, Columbus was 0-3-4 in its last seven road games. Emil Bemstrom and Eric Robinson scored for the Blue Jackets (33-22-15), while Elias Pettersson responded for the Canucks (35-27-6) with his 27th goal of the season. Thatcher Demko turned away 20 shots for Vancouver.

Wild 5, Ducks 4 (OT) Kevin Fiala scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime on a power play with 59 seconds remaining, as Minnesota moved back into playoff eligibility with a win in Anaheim.

Mats Zuccarello, Victor Rask and Alex Galchenyuk also scored as the Wild took hold of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference one day after they were crushed 7-3 by the Los Angeles Kings. Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals and Rickard Rakell had three assists for the Ducks, who fell just short of their first three-game winning streak since the first week of the season.

--Field Level Media

