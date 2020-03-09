Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira ruled out for up to 10 weeks with ankle fracture
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will be ruled out for up to 10 weeks after fracturing his right ankle in last week's 2-0 victory at Portsmouth in the FA Cup, the Premier League club said on Monday. Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.
Ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against second-placed Manchester City, Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/team-news-torreira-mustafi-cedric-kolasinac that the 24-year-old was receiving "continual assessments" and his recovery was expected to take between eight to 10 weeks. Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday, are ninth in the table with 40 points from 28 games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arsenal
- Portsmouth
- Premier League
- Manchester City
- West Ham United
ALSO READ
Soccer-Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 to cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals
Soccer-Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 to cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals
Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters
Sokratis hints at Arsenal exit
Soccer-Keown slams Arsenal's 'unprofessional' display after Europa exit