Bangladesh restricts ticket sales of first T20I against Zimbabwe

Amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has restricted the sale of match tickets to one ticket per person for the first T20 international against Zimbabwe, ESPNcricinfo reported. The announcement was made in order to discourage public gathering following concerns about the spread of COVID 19.

The focus of this decision is to keep the crowd to one-fifth of the Shere Bangla National Stadium capacity, hence only one person will be sold one ticket. Bangladesh will next take on Zimbabwe in a two-match T20I series. The first match will be played later today and the second game will be played on March 11.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has now spread to more than 100 countries across the globe. The global death toll is nearing 3,800, with more than 103,000 confirmed cases. (ANI)

