Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID 19: Likely restrictions on "fan interactions", "selfies" during SA series

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:48 IST
COVID 19: Likely restrictions on "fan interactions", "selfies" during SA series

The cricket crazy fans love getting up close and personal with star cricketers, something that might not be possible in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus (COVID 19) cases in India. Currently, 43 people have been tested positive for COVID 19 in India with a sizeable number being Italian tourists.

It could well start with the upcoming ODI series against South Africa where the likes of Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have been briefed about health safety measures, including restrictions on "fan interaction", "selfies", etc. But it will not be restricted to the South Africa series alone and the cash-rich Indian Premier League, starting March 29, could also have some strict health-related guidelines which will bar a cluster of fans from engaging with players, trying to shake hands or come close for a selfie. "Players have been briefed on preventive measures while they are travelling overseas. These measures cover a variety of protocols to follow for the safety of both themselves and those around them. Fan interaction, selfies and pictures were included in the brief," a source close to the South African team management told PTI on condition of anonymity.

There has been specific health advisory on avoiding large gatherings and the South African team's medical unit and their security officers are expected to take appropriate measures to ensure that the players don't get mobbed for selfies. In fact, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has indicated that his players might also do away with handshakes during the India series if the medical team instructs, similar to the guidelines that England players will be adhering to during the Sri Lanka series. There have been suggestions about having Indian Premier League closed doors as the matches will be available on television as well as streamed live on digital platforms.

However, a senior BCCI official said that having IPL closed doors is not an option. "Did you guys check out what was the attendance during the ATK vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League play-off game? It was close to 60,000 (50,000 plus). So why would we bar public viewing?" he questioned.

However, he didn't rule out issuing a health advisory which will prevent players from attending large gatherings. The problem with IPL is that all franchises more or less have fan engagement activities, which is a part of their sponsorship commitments. It is still not clear whether franchises will curtail the number of fan engagement programmes that they organise during the course of the tournament..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom 51kg secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan....

J-K Co-operative Bank chairman booked for sanctioning Rs 223-cr loan to non-existent society

The chairman of the J-K Co-operative Bank was booked on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly sanctioning a loan of Rs 223 crores to a non-existent co-operative society, officials said here. On the outcome of a preliminary ...

GRAPHIC-OPEC countries lose $500 million a day in oil price crash

With oil erasing over a third of its value overnight after a messy breakup of the OPEC alliance, OPEC members are bleeding over half a billion dollars a day in lost revenue, according to Reuters calculations.For the most part, oil is a top ...

Govt has no plans to bring other pvt sector lenders under scrutiny post Yes Bank crisis: Source

The government is not considering to bring other private sector lenders under scrutiny in the aftermath of Yes Bank crisis that has left lakhs of customers worried if their hard earned money is really safe in banks. There is no such plan, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020