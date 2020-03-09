Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India joins World Masters Hockey

Hockey India on Monday joined 38 other National Associations across the globe as a member of the World Masters Hockey (WMH).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:11 IST
Hockey India joins World Masters Hockey
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Monday joined 38 other National Associations across the globe as a member of the World Masters Hockey (WMH). Hockey India also appointed former Indian skipper RP Singh as the convener of the Hockey India Masters Committee and Harbinder Singh as the chairman of the Committee in order to carry out the responsibilities and oversee the activities.

The WMH is recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and is responsible for organising International Masters hockey globally. "This is a great initiative that will help provide opportunities for all age groups and both genders to continue their passion for hockey and remain active in the sport," said president of Hockey India Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad in a statement.

"Aligned with the projects undertaken by WMH, Hockey India will plan events that will boost the participation of Masters Hockey and we will encourage all our past players to pick up the stick again and perhaps even urge new players to pick up the sport no matter how old they are," he added. In order to continue the growth of Masters Hockey around the world, WMH will be working towards opening up new opportunities for players and officials from various countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.The health professional reported to medics on Ma...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom 51kg secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan....

J-K Co-operative Bank chairman booked for sanctioning Rs 223-cr loan to non-existent society

The chairman of the J-K Co-operative Bank was booked on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly sanctioning a loan of Rs 223 crores to a non-existent co-operative society, officials said here. On the outcome of a preliminary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020