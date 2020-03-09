Left Menu
Blues' Sundqvist fined $5K for hit on Blackhawks' Boqvist

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:24 IST
St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been fined $5,000 for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist. The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Sundqvist lowered the boom on Boqvist along the boards in the second period of the Blues' 2-0 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday. The hit ignited a scrum between the Central Division rivals and resulted in a minor penalties for both elbowing and roughing for Sundqvist. "It's an unnecessary hit. There's nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late. He was trying to get him. So he did," Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton told reporters after the game.

Sundqvist has recorded 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 55 games this season for the Blues (41-18-10, 92 points), who host the Florida Panthers (34-26-8, 76 points) on Monday. That game will mark the 200th of the NHL career for the 25-year-old Swede. Sundqvist has collected 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) and 70 penalty minutes with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-17) and Blues.

