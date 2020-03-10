Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tottenham's Bergwijn out for season but Mourinho confident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:37 IST
Soccer-Tottenham's Bergwijn out for season but Mourinho confident

Tottenham Hotspur will be without winger Steven Bergwijn for the rest of the season and full back Ben Davies will also miss their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig on Tuesday but Jose Mourinho is confident his team can turn the tie around. The Premier League club, who lost 1-0 in the first leg in London last month, are already without injured England captain Harry Kane and their South Korea striker Son Heung-min, while Bergwijn was injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Checks on Monday showed the Dutch international suffered a serious sprain to his left ankle and is unlikely to play for the rest of the season, coach Mourinho told a news conference. "Ben, out one week, two weeks," Mourinho said on Monday. "Steven, I don't expect him to play this season."

The Portuguese said he was in an unusual position to prepare for a big game without several key players. "No," he answered when asked if he had ever been in such a position. "That's what it is. We're used to it. We were psychologically more down with the other injuries (of Kane and Son). When you have three, four or five or six or seven it's the same.

"I am very motivated, very calm, very positive. But if you want to imagine Leipzig tomorrow without (Timo) Werner, (Patrik)Schick, (Christopher) Nkunku, (Yussuf) Poulsen, (Emil) Forsberg I am pretty sure the coach (Julian Nagelsmann) would not be laughing as much as I am now." Spurs have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, including their first-leg defeat.

That poor run also covers being knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by the Premier League's basement club Norwich City. "Tomorrow we have to give everything. Or we win or we leave everything on that pitch," Mourinho said.

"It is not an easy situation. We feel hurt by the fact that we recovered 11 points to go to the fourth position in the Premier League and then arrive in a situation where we are really in trouble. "But tomorrow is one game. We are losing 1-0 at halftime and we have a second half now to play and we go with everything we have."

"The momentum is negative. We lost and drew the last two matches and (with) one defeat on penalties so the momentum is not the best but I feel the boys deserve something special."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan president Ghani to issue decree on Taliban prisoner release, sources say

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will issue a decree for at least 1,000 Taliban prisoners to be released this week, five official sources said on Monday, paving the way for opening direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban ins...

Coronavirus fear: PM Johnson says extensive preparations underway as UK markets plunge

Coronavirus fears pushed British stocks to an almost four-year low on Monday but the government said it was not yet time to close mass events and insisted food supplies would continue.As the worries about the economic impact of the outbreak...

Argentine farmers begin strike to protest hike on soy exports

Argentine farmers began a four-day sales strike on Monday to protest the governments hike of export taxes for soybeans and their byproducts, though shipments were not impacted in the major global food exporter. Three of the South American c...

Tennis-Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, will carry on as scheduled in two weeks time despite concerns about coronavirus, tournament organisers said on Monday. The status of the two-week tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020