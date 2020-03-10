Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians, SS Lindor suspend contract talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 05:12 IST
Indians, SS Lindor suspend contract talks

A long-term contract extension for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor with the Cleveland Indians is on hold after the sides suspended talks, The Athletic reported Monday. "We had good conversations," Lindor told The Athletic. "We couldn't come up with an agreement. So we put that aside and let's focus on winning."

A 26-year-old, four-time All-Star in five seasons in the majors, Lindor had been the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason, as the Indians have been unable to sign him to a long-term contract. He avoided going to arbitration by signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal, a $7 million increase over last season.

Lindor told The Athletic he wants more than outfielder Christian Yelich's $215 million, nine-year extension signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last week. "My agent knows my value, I know my value. But that's something that's a little more private," Lindor said to The Athletic. "But I do know what's fair for both sides. I'm very aware. I've studied it."

Lindor batted .284 with a .335 on-base percentage and .518 slugging percentage while hitting 32 homers and knocking in 74 runs in 143 games last season. He has a career slash line of .288/.347/.493 with 130 homers and 384 RBIs in 717 games. He has won two Gold Glove Awards (2016, 2019) and two Silver Slugger Awards (2017, 2018) and finished in the top 10 of American League Most Valuable Player voting three times (2016-2018).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

China has no new local coronavirus cases outside Hubei for third day

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, for the third straight day, while major Chinese cities remained on alert for imported infections.Mainland China h...

Not enough jobs created means potential of youth not properly tapped: ILO

The number of young people around the world who are neither employed, studying or in some kind of training, is on the rise, according to a new report released on Monday by the International Labour Organization ILO. And young women are more ...

Mongolia confirms first coronavirus case, a French national

Mongolia said on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that has spread throughout the globe, marking the countrys first case.The National Emergency Commission said in a ...

Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 3,136 in China

China reported 17 death on Monday from coronavirus taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country.The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease.The state heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020