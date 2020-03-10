Indians, SS Lindor suspend contract talks

A long-term contract extension for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor with the Cleveland Indians is on hold after the sides suspended talks, The Athletic reported Monday. "We had good conversations," Lindor told The Athletic. "We couldn't come up with an agreement. So we put that aside and let's focus on winning."

A 26-year-old, four-time All-Star in five seasons in the majors, Lindor had been the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason, as the Indians have been unable to sign him to a long-term contract. He avoided going to arbitration by signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal, a $7 million increase over last season.

Lindor told The Athletic he wants more than outfielder Christian Yelich's $215 million, nine-year extension signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last week. "My agent knows my value, I know my value. But that's something that's a little more private," Lindor said to The Athletic. "But I do know what's fair for both sides. I'm very aware. I've studied it."

Lindor batted .284 with a .335 on-base percentage and .518 slugging percentage while hitting 32 homers and knocking in 74 runs in 143 games last season. He has a career slash line of .288/.347/.493 with 130 homers and 384 RBIs in 717 games. He has won two Gold Glove Awards (2016, 2019) and two Silver Slugger Awards (2017, 2018) and finished in the top 10 of American League Most Valuable Player voting three times (2016-2018).

