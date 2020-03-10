Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ullmark, Sabres stop Capitals in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 07:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 07:52 IST
Ullmark, Sabres stop Capitals in shootout

Dominik Kahun scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Monday. Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 33 of 35 shots during open play and then made six more saves during the shootout. It was an impressive return for Ullmark, who was playing for the first time in 18 games due to a lower-body injury.

The victory ended Buffalo's six-game (0-6-0) winless streak. The Sabres salvaged the victory despite blowing a 2-0 lead through two periods. Alexander Ovechkin had two points for the Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points) during a lopsided third period that saw Washington outshoot Buffalo by a 16-5 margin.

Ovechkin scored 3:33 into the final period, recording his 48th goal of the season to tie Boston's David Pastrnak for the league scoring lead. Ovechkin's 706 career goals put him two scores behind Mike Gartner for seventh place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Dmitry Orlov drew the Capitals even at the 13:11 mark, firing a shot that banked off the skate of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Washington has just one win (1-1-2) over its last four games, though the point earned by the overtime loss was enough to put the Capitals back into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division. Buffalo (30-31-8, 68 points) took the lead 4:53 into the first period, with Victor Olofsson collecting his 20th goal of the season. Olofsson hadn't scored in his previous eight games.

Jack Eichel had gone seven games without a single point heading into Monday's action -- a career-long drought for the star forward. However, Eichel snapped that streak less than a minute into the second period, as some outstanding passing during a Sabres power play left Eichel with an open net. Eichel's team-leading 36th goal ended both his own slump and the Sabres' 0-for-17 slide on power play chances over their previous seven games.

Rasmus Dahlin assisted on both Buffalo goals. Braden Holtby saved 24 of 26 shots in Washington's net.

--Field Lebel Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Mongolia confirms its first coronavirus case in French worker

Mongolia said on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that has spread throughout the globe, marking the countrys first case.The National Emergency Commission said in a ...

FOREX-Dollar bounces but risks from oil and virus abound

The dollar recovered slightly on Tuesday from heavy losses against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, supported by hopes for U.S. economic stimulus and a bounce in Treasury yields. The greenback started to grind higher as U.S. stock fut...

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extends Holi greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended his greetings and good wishes to the people on the occasion of Holi and urged everyone to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold the society together. I extend my warm gree...

Columbian convicted of robbing Indian-Americans

A US court has convicted a 39-year-old Columbian national of running an armed robbery crew, which targeted Indian-Americans in Georgia, New York, Michigan and Texas. The federal grand jury in Detroit on Monday found Juan Olaya, who travelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020