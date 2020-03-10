Klopp hails 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah

Left Menu
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah after his century of Premier League appearances for the club.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:33 IST
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah after his century of Premier League appearances for the club. Salah achieved the milestone on March 7 when Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Bournemouth had scored the opening goal of the match but the Egyptian levelled the scores in the 24th minute. After nine minutes, Sadio Mane netted a goal that sealed the victory for Liverpool. "Incredibly important goal, a super performance - a really, really good game of Mo. He is an outstanding striker, a world-class striker. It's really nice, I'm really happy for him that he reached that mark and I think Sadio has the chance to do similar stuff. That would be really cool," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool witnessed a few setbacks in their recent matches as they were outplayed by Chelsea and Watford before they bounced back against Bournemouth. The Klopp-led side tops the Premier League table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

