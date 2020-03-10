Klopp hails 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah after his century of Premier League appearances for the club.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on 'world-class striker' Mohamed Salah after his century of Premier League appearances for the club. Salah achieved the milestone on March 7 when Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.
Bournemouth had scored the opening goal of the match but the Egyptian levelled the scores in the 24th minute. After nine minutes, Sadio Mane netted a goal that sealed the victory for Liverpool. "Incredibly important goal, a super performance - a really, really good game of Mo. He is an outstanding striker, a world-class striker. It's really nice, I'm really happy for him that he reached that mark and I think Sadio has the chance to do similar stuff. That would be really cool," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
Liverpool witnessed a few setbacks in their recent matches as they were outplayed by Chelsea and Watford before they bounced back against Bournemouth. The Klopp-led side tops the Premier League table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Confident of reaching UEFA Championship League final, says Manchester City's Gundogan
Manchester City and Liverpool have set incredible standards: Lampard
Soccer-Liverpool deserve to win Premier League, says Man Utd's Pogba
Chelsea thrash Everton 4-0 in Premier League
Soccer-Premier League talking points