Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boucher backs Faf du Plessis' inclusion into ODI squad for India tour

South Africa coach Mark Boucher backed the inclusion of Faf du Plessis into the ODI squad which will compete against India saying that he has done really well in the format.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 10:38 IST
Boucher backs Faf du Plessis' inclusion into ODI squad for India tour
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa coach Mark Boucher backed the inclusion of Faf du Plessis into the ODI squad which will compete against India saying that he has done really well in the format. "If you go to a place like India, you need to have a balance of youth and experience and I think Faf has done really well in one-day cricket for South Africa," Sport24.co.za quoted Boucher as saying.

"I think his last knock that he played, he got a hundred... It's a bit of a good headache (selection) for me at the moment...," he added. Du Plessis will play his first ODI match since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Leading the team in the premier tournament, Du Plessis had scored 100 in Proteas' last match in the World Cup against Australia.

Boucher insisted that Du Plessis' presence during the India tour will add 'a lot of value and experience' in the squad. "Him (Faf) being around the squad will add a lot of value and experience as well. We'll have a look, see the conditions and how we can put combinations together with regards to a batting line-up," he said.

"Why would you not want to have Faf in your set-up? He has done really well in Indian conditions," Boucher added. South Africa will play three ODIs against India and the first match will be played in Dharamshala on March 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore charges visitors for coronavirus treatment after imported Indonesian cases

Singapore has started charging visitors for coronavirus treatment, the city-state said as it reported new imported infections involving people who had travelled from neighboring Indonesia. Indonesia, the worlds fourth-most populous country,...

Andy Flower named St Lucia Zouks head coach

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower on Monday was appointed as the head coach of Caribbean Premier Leagues franchise St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Acknowledging the development, Flower in an official statement said, I am excited to ...

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020